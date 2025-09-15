Cowboys C Cooper Beebe Expected To Miss 6-8 Weeks With High Ankle Sprain

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Cowboys C Cooper Beebe is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Rapoport adds Beebe’s likely headed to injured reserve, but he should be back for the back half of the season.

Beebe, 24, was a third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He signed a four-year, $5.9 million rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $1,064,987 in 2025.

In 2025, Beebe has appeared in two games for the Cowboys and made two starts at center.