Cowboys CB DaRon Bland Could Miss ‘A Couple Of Weeks’ With Foot Injury

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland suffered a right foot injury during Monday’s practice and could miss up to a couple of weeks, according to Todd Archer.

This is an unfortunate blow for the team, as Bland is one of their best young players on defense.

Bland missed 10 games last season following foot surgery that occured in training camp.

Bland, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Cowboys out of Fresno State back in 2022.

He is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $5,346,000 for the 2025 season. He signed a four-year extension with the team worth up to $92 million and $50 million guaranteed this offseason.

In 2024, Bland played in seven games for the Cowboys, recording 41 tackles, one forced fumble and five passes defended.

In 2025, he has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and has three total tackles.