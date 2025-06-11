Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Shooting To Be Back Week 1

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs told reporters today his goal is to be ready to play in Week 1 of the 2025 season, per Calvin Watkins.

Diggs is rehabbing a serious knee injury currently, one that cut short his 2024 season and that he’s been dealing with in some form or fashion for multiple years.

Dallas previously expressed some doubts that Diggs would be ready for Week 1 but the veteran is making that his target.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended in 11 starts.

We’ll have more on Diggs as the news is available.