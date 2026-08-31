Cowboys Claim RB Emari Demercado Off Waivers From Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys have claimed RB Emari Demercado off waivers from the Chiefs, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Demercado, 27, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of TCU back in 2023.

He signed a three-year, $2.71 million contract that included a base salary of $915,000 in 2024. Demercado then signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Demercado appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and rushed 44 times for 312 yards (7.1 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.