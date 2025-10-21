Cowboys Considering Being Aggressive At Trade Deadline To Improve Defense

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are currently having conversations about potential moves to improve their defense before the trade deadline.

Schefter adds Dallas will at minimum inquire about a variety of defensive players who are available in the coming weeks, and he wouldn’t be surprised to see the team make a deal.

The Cowboys toppled the Commanders this past week and are still in the mix in the NFC at 3-3-1 thanks to an offense that is No. 1 in yards through seven weeks. It’s been offset by a defense that is dead last in yards allowed and 30th in scoring.

Many of the defensive struggles can be traced back to trading DE Micah Parsons right before the start of the season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the trade he’d be open to more moves to try and replace Parsons, and he’s maintained that stance throughout the season.

“What’s realistic is if we see an opportunity, we are in as good shape as we’ve ever been to improve our team,” Jones said Tuesday at the NFL fall owners meeting, via Jon Machota.

Jones added something could “very easily” come together at the owners’ meetings with so many league personnel in one place.

