Cowboys Cut FB Sewo Olonilua

According to Nick Eatman, the Cowboys released FB Sewo Olonilua on Wednesday.

Olonilua, 24, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of TCU back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before landing on the injured reserve in August of last year.

In 2020, Olonilua appeared in two games for the Cowboys but did not record any statistics.