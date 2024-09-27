Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury

According to Tom Pelissero, Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a foot injury in Thursday’s game against the Giants.

It’s an unfortunate hit to Dallas’ defensive line after an MRI revealed LB Micah Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 4’s game. The Cowboys could be without two of its best defensive players going forward.

Should Dallas place Lawrence on injured reserve, he’d be forced to miss a minimum of four weeks.

Lawrence, 32, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He finished a four-year rookie contract before the Cowboys used their franchise tag.

Dallas once again franchised Lawrence at the start of 2019 before agreeing on a five-year, $105 million deal. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in July but was activated for the start of the regular season.

Lawrence still had two years left on his current deal and was owed base salaries of $19 million and $21 million when he signed a new three-year deal. He was due $15 million and $10 million over the final two seasons of the deal when Dallas restructured his deal in March 2023.

He’s set to make a base salary of $10 million this season, which marks the last year of his contract.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 14 tackles four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

We’ll provide more information on Lawrence when the news is available.