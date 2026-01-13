Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku Arrested On Reckless Driving Charges

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested on reckless driving charges.

He was arrested in Plano, Texas, on Monday morning, but later posted bond and was released, with the charges classified as a Class B Misdemeanor.

Ezeiruaku, 22, won the Ted Hendricks Award for being the top defensive end in college football in 2024. He was also a Consensus All-American last year, was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and earned first-team All-ACC honors.

The Cowboys used the No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ezeiruaku. He then signed a four-year, $10,144,808 contract with a $4,018,041 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Ezeiruaku appeared in 47 games and recorded 215 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, four pass defenses, and eight forced fumbles.

In 2025, he posted 40 tackles and two sacks as a rookie, to go along with nine tackles for loss and a safety. He started in nine of the 17 games he appeared in for Dallas.

We will have more on Ezeiruaku as it becomes available.