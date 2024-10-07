Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Avoided Torn ACL

According to Jordan Schultz, Cowboys second-round DE Marshawn Kneeland avoided a torn ACL in the Week 5 win against the Steelers.

Instead, Kneeland has a meniscus injury that will need surgical repair. Relatively speaking, that’s good news, as the ACL tear would have been season-ending.

Ian Rapoport says, however, Kneeland likely just needs a meniscus trim and will be back after a stint on injured reserve.

Kneeland left the game with a non-contact injury and was ruled out, which is rarely a good sign.

While this is good news, it’s still another injury to the Cowboys pass rush. Dallas has now lost its top four defensive ends from the preseason for varying amounts of time.

Kneeland, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2023. The Cowboys selected him with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $6,832,646 contract that includes a $1,789,196 signing bonus and will carry a $1,242,299 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Kneeland has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.