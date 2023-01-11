Cowboys Designate DT Johnathan Hankins To Return From IR

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have designated DT Johnathan Hankins to return from injured reserve.

This opens Hankins’ 21-day window to practice before being activated. Gehlken mentions that Hankins is expected to play in Monday’s Wildcard Round against the Buccaneers.

Hankins, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him.

The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He made a base salary of $3.75 million in 2020 and re-signed to one-year deals each of the past two offseasons. Las Vegas traded Hankins to the Cowboys back in October.

In 2022, Hankins appeared in five games for the Raiders and five games for the Cowboys, recording 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defense.