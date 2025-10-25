Cowboys Elevating RB Malik Davis & CB Corey Ballentine

Per Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys are elevating RB Malik Davis and CB Corey Ballentine ahead of Week 8.

Davis, 26, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Davis has been on and off the Cowboys’ roster and practice squad for the past few years. Dallas brought him back on a futures contract this past January, only to waive him following the draft.

For his career, Davis has appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 161 yards on 38 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 63 yards receiving and a touchdown.

In 2025, Davis has appeared in one game and recorded no statistics.