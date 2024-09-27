Cowboys Expected To Place DE DeMarcus Lawrence On IR

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss “at least four weeks” with a mid-foot sprain.

According to Rapoport, Lawrence is a “prime candidate” to be placed on injured reserve, which would cost him at least the next four games.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Friday that Lawrence’s injury is worse than that of Micah Parsons.

An MRI revealed LB Micah Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 4’s game, so the Cowboys’ pass rusher will be limited over the next month or so.

Lawrence, 32, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He finished a four-year rookie contract before the Cowboys used their franchise tag.

Dallas once again franchised Lawrence at the start of 2019 before agreeing on a five-year, $105 million deal. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in July but was activated for the start of the regular season.

Lawrence still had two years left on his current deal and was owed base salaries of $19 million and $21 million when he signed a new three-year deal. He was due $15 million and $10 million over the final two seasons of the deal when Dallas restructured his deal in March 2023.

He’s set to make a base salary of $10 million this season, which marks the last year of his contract.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 14 tackles four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. ProFootballFocus has him rated as their No. 74 overall edge defender out of 105 qualifying players.