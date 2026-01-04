Cowboys Expected To Shake Up Coaching Staff, DC Matt Eberflus In Crosshairs

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are expected to make changes to the coaching staff after the season ends today with the main focus being DC Matt Eberflus.

Schultz says Dallas has been dissatisfied with the performance from the defense this year and that falls on Eberflus. Dallas has been historically bad on that side of the ball this year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t been shy about expressing his thoughts on Eberflus in recent weeks, so moving on wouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Eberflus, 55, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season. He was fired during the 2024 season.

The Cowboys hired Eberflus as their defensive coordinator the following season.

In 2025, the Cowboys are No. 30 in total defense and No. 32 in scoring defense, including No. 19 in rush defense and No. 32 in pass defense.

During his three seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus posted a record of 14-32 (30.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.