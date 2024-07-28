MRI Confirms Cowboys DE Sam Williams Out For Season With Torn ACL

Update:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI on Sunday confirmed that Cowboys DE Sam Williams did, in fact, suffer a season-ending ACL tear.

You can expect the Cowboys to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cowboys fear DE Sam Williams suffered a torn ACL in practice on Sunday and will have an MRI to confirm the injury.

Williams, 25, was a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He committed to Ole Miss but was suspended from the team in 2020 after being arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery. The chargers were later dropped and he rejoined the program.

The Cowboys used the No. 56 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year $6,224,239 contract that includes a $1,706,720 signing bonus.

In 2023, Williams appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four and a half sacks, and one forced fumble.

We will have more news on Williams as it becomes available.