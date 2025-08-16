Cowboys Fear WR Jonathan Mingo Has PCL Knee Injury

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys fear wide receiver Jonathan Mingo suffered an injury to the PCL in his right knee.

Mingo will reportedly undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine severity but it sounds like he could end up missing time with the knee injury.

Mingo, 24, was named second-team All-SEC following his final season at Ole Miss. The Panthers used the No. 39 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers traded Mingo to the Cowboys last year as part of a pick swap.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,856,596 rookie contract including a $3,441,161 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mingo appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and Cowboys catching 17 passes for 167 yards receiving and no touchdowns.