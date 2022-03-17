Cowboys Finalizing Extension For DE Dorance Armstrong

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are near finalizing a contract extension for DE Dorance Armstrong on Thursday.

Armstrong, 24, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He just finished his four-year, $3.12 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Armstrong appeared in 13 games and recorded 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.