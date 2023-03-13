Cowboys Had “Initial Conversations” With Bobby Wagner

According to Jane Slater, the Dallas Cowboys have had some “initial conversations” with former Rams LB Bobby Wagner.

However, Slater didn’t make it sound like anything was imminent. Her source characterized things as a “does the money and value make sense” for both sides type of situation.

Dallas is among a few teams who have been connected to Wagner, including the Seahawks.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Wagner, 32, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 140 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 1 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

