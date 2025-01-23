Cowboys Have Not Requested HC Interview With Packers ST Coordinator Rich Bisaccia

Per Ed Werder, the Cowboys have not requested to interview Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia for their HC opening.

Josina Anderson said that Dallas had “informal conversations” with at least one other candidate other than those explicitly reported. Many speculated that Bisaccia could be the mystery candidate because of his time in Dallas from 2013 to 2017 as ST coordinator.

Here’s an update on the Cowboys HC search:

Colorado HC Deion Sanders

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Seahawks assistant HC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer (Scheduled)

Bisaccia, 64, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden. Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.

The Packers hired Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator in February of last year.

In 2021, Bisaccia took over for HC Jon Gruden after he was fired, and led the Raiders to a 7-6 record, including a 0-1 postseason record.