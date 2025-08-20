Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Confident LB Micah Parsons Will Play Week 1

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he’s confident that LB Micah Parsons will play during the season opener against the Eagles.

“I feel good that Micah will be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles,” Schottenheimer said, via Todd Archer.

Parsons has had his name swirling in trade circles recently as the two sides have yet to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Parsons has been present at the facility but has had limited participation as he seeks a long-term deal.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.