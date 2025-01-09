Cowboys & HC Mike McCarthy Deep In Talks Regarding New Contract Or Exit

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in deep talks with HC Mike McCarthy regarding either a new contract or an exit from Dallas.

Fowler believes it’s more likely that McCarthy will remain with the Cowboys than leave but they will need to figure it out in less than a week when the deal is officially up and they lose exclusive negotiating rights.

It’s worth noting Dallas denied Chicago’s request to interview McCarthy for their vacant HC role.

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.