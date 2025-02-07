Cowboys Hire Kansas State OC Conor Riley As Offensive Line Coach

The Dallas Cowboys announced they hired Kansas State OC Conor Riley as their new offensive line coach.

We have hired Conor Riley as our offensive line coach 📰 https://t.co/mtD4h23usi — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 7, 2025

This marks Riley’s first NFL coaching job.

Riley began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Nebraska from 2003-2005. From there, Concordia University hired him as offensive line coach in 2006 and returned to Nebraska the following year under the same role.

He spent the next two years as Sacramento State’s OL coach before landing at North Dakota State from 2013-2018, holding several positions during his time there including TEs coach, OL coach, and running game coordinator.

Kansas State hired him as offensive line coach in 2019 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024.