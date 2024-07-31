Cowboys Trying Out Four Edge Rushers

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in a host of pass rushers to fill the void left by DE Sam Williams after he suffered a knee injury, according to Todd Archer.

Amongst those pass rushers is DE Carl Lawson. He worked out for the Panthers earlier this offseason but left without a contract.

The team is also bringing in Justin Hollins, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Shaka Toney on Thursday, according to Archer.

Lawson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017 out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.

Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. He became an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

In 2023, Lawson appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no sacks.