Cowboys Hosting LB Willie Harvey, Jr. For Workout

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting LB Willie Harvey, Jr. for a workout on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero.
Harvey led the UFL in tackles for loss, passes defended and forced fumbles as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks.
Harvey, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Browns.
Cleveland waived Harvey coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks into the regular season.
The Browns cut Harvey a couple years ago. He’s been in the UFL ever since.
In 2019, Harvey has been active for two games, but has yet to record a statistic.
During his four-year college career at Iowa State, Harvey recorded 289 tackles, 13 sa
