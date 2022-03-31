Cowboys Hosting Nine For Top 30 Visits, Including USC WR Drake London & Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Jon Machota reports the Cowboys have top 30 visits set up with at least nine prospects so far, all of whom look like options for their first-round pick.

The list includes:

The Cowboys have the No. 24 pick in the first round and look like they’re heavily considering going with either a receiver or offensive lineman.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

London is one of the top receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class and should be a first-round pick when all is said and done. His junior season came to an end after he suffered a fractured ankle.

At USC, London played both football and basketball.

Dane Brugler has London rated as his No. 16 overall player in next year’s draft class.

During his college career at USC, London appeared in 22 games and caught 160 passes for 2,153 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.

Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Davis to former NFL DT Ted Washington.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 90 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one pass deflection in 41 games.