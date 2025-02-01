Cowboys Interview RB Coach Tashard Choice, Hire David Overstreet

According to Clarence Hill, the Cowboys are interviewing RB coach Tashard Choice for the same position on their staff.

Todd Archer also reports that the team is hiring David Overstreet, who worked with defensive backs under new DC Matt Eberflus, as their CB coach.

Choice, 40, was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech by the Cowboys in 2008. He went on to play for Washington, the Bills, and the Colts before retiring in 2013.

His coaching career began in 2016 as an intern with the Cowboys. He then coached at North Texas and Georgia Tech as a RB coach. In 2022, Choice was hired in the same role at Texas.

We will have more on Choice and the Cowboys as it becomes available.