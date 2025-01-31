Cowboys Interviewed Lions RBs Coach Scottie Montgomery For OC Job

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys interviewed Lions RBs coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator job.

He joins the list of candidates for Dallas alongside Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams and Falcons TEs coach Kevin Koger. The Cowboys are also reportedly considering former Browns OC Ken Dorsey for the job.

Montgomery, 46, began his coaching career as Duke’s WRs coach from 2006-2009. He was hired to the same position with the Steelers from 2010-2012 before returning as Duke’s offensive coordinator for a few years.

He was East Carolina’s head coach from 2016-2018 and was hired to become Maryland’s WRs coach for two years. He signed with the Colts as the RB coach in 2021.

From there, the Lions hired Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2023.