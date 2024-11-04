Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Set To Return In Week 10

Adam Schefter reports that Cowboys LB Micah Parsons “should be back” against the Eagles this week after missing time due to suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Giants in September.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2023, Parsons appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.

In 2024, Parsons has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.