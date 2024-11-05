Cowboys Likely Placing QB Dak Prescott On Injured Reserve

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in his weekly radio interview that QB Dak Prescott will likely go on injured reserve with his hamstring injury, per Jon Machota.

This will sideline Prescott at least four games and is a big blow to Dallas’ already slim playoff hopes.

The veteran quarterback went down with what is now clear was a significant hamstring injury in Week 9. While he’s out, the Cowboys will likely turn to backup QB Cooper Rush and possibly No. 3 QB Trey Lance.

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025, but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus. It’s a massive figure and reflective of the kind of leverage Prescott had in negotiations with the Cowboys.

In 2024, Prescott has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Prescott as it becomes available.