Cowboys Likely To Start WR Jonathan Mingo On Injured Reserve

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys will likely start WR Jonathan Mingo on injured reserve to begin the season.

Mingo will have to be carried on the initial 53-man roster through cutdown day to be eligible to return from IR. Once there, he must miss four weeks before he can return.

The fourth-year wideout recently suffered a PCL injury.

Mingo, 24, was named second-team All-SEC following his final season at Ole Miss. The Panthers used the No. 39 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers traded Mingo to the Cowboys last year as part of a pick swap.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,856,596 rookie contract including a $3,441,161 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mingo appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and Cowboys catching 17 passes for 167 yards receiving and no touchdowns.