Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves Including Claiming G Nick Broeker

The Dallas Cowboys officially made four roster moves on Friday including claiming GNick Broeker off waivers from the Steelers.

The full list includes:

Cowboys claimed G Nick Broeker off waivers from the Steelers

off waivers from the Steelers Cowboys placed G Robert Jones and C Dakoda Shepley on injured reserve

and C on injured reserve Cowboys signed RB Malik Davis

Broeker, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he caught on with the Texans.

The Steelers signed Broeker to a contract in May before waiving him on Thursday.

In 2024, Broeker appeared in nine games for the Texans as a guard.