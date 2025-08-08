Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves Including Claiming G Nick Broeker

The Dallas Cowboys officially made four roster moves on Friday including claiming GNick Broeker off waivers from the Steelers.
The full list includes:
- Cowboys claimed G Nick Broeker off waivers from the Steelers
- Cowboys placed G Robert Jones and C Dakoda Shepley on injured reserve
- Cowboys signed RB Malik Davis
Broeker, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he caught on with the Texans.
The Steelers signed Broeker to a contract in May before waiving him on Thursday.
In 2024, Broeker appeared in nine games for the Texans as a guard.
