Cowboys Officially Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season under HC Brian Schottenheimer.
The following are new hires to Dallas’ staff for 2026:
- DC Christian Parker
- Defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach Derrick Ansley
- Assistant DL coach Demeitre Brim
- DL coach Marcus Dixon
- Assistant secondary coach Robert Muschamp
- Secondary coach Ryan Smith
- Inside LBs coach Scott Symons
- OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe
- Assistant OL coach Kyle Fuller
- Assistant WRs coach Stephen Bravo-Brown
- Assistant RBs coach Jamel Mutunga
Parker, 34, began his coaching career as Virginia State’s defensive backs coach from 2013-2014 and held the same role at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He was also Notre Dame and Texas A&M’s defensive analyst in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
He began his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2019-2020 and was hired as the Broncos defensive backs coach in 2021. He joined the Eagles in the same role in 2024 before Dallas hired him as their DC for the 2026 season.
