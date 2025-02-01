Cowboys Officially Hire Klayton Adams As OC

The Cowboys officially announced the hiring of Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams as their new offensive coordinator on Saturday.

Here’s a list the full list of candidates that interviewed for the Cowboys’ OC position this offseason:

Falcons TE Coach Kevin Koger

Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams

Former Browns OC Ken Dorsey

Adams, 41, began his coaching career at Boise State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He worked for a few schools including Western Washington, Sacramento State, and San Jose State before joining Colorado as their RBs and TEs coach in 2013.

Adam worked his way up to co-offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Colts as their assistant OL coach in 2019.

The Cardinals hired Adams as their offensive line coach in 2023.

We will have more on the Cowboys as it becomes available.