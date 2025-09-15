Cowboys Officially Sign DE Jadeveon Clowney, Place C Cooper Beebe On IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday that they’ve officially signed veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney to a contract and placed C Cooper Beebe on injured reserve.

Clowney has reportedly signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million that can be worth up to $6 million with incentives for the 2025 season.

As for Beebe, he’s expected to miss six to eight weeks with a high ankle sprain, so this move was expected.

Clowney, 32, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option, which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September 2020 for him to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal before joining the Panthers last offseason on a two-year contract. However, Carolina released him after one season.

In 2024, Clowney appeared in and started 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.

Beebe, 24, was a third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He signed a four-year, $5.9 million rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $1,064,987 in 2025.

In 2025, Beebe has appeared in two games for the Cowboys and made two starts at center.