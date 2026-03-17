Cowboys OL T.J. Bass Signed Second-Round RFA Tender

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Cowboys OL T.J. Bass signed his second-round restricted free agent tender.

Per Over The Cap, the second-round tender will cost $5,767,000 for the 2026 season.

Bass, 26, started out at Butler Junior College before transferring to Oregon. He signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and made the team each of his first three seasons.

In 2025, Bass appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and made five starts at guard.