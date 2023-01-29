Cowboys Parting Ways With OC Kellen Moore

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have agreed to part ways.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy will take over as the team’s play-caller moving forward.

Indications were that Moore could be out in Dallas, even though he once again garnered some head-coaching interest.

Moore, 33, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

In 2022, the Cowboys ranked No. 11 in total offense, No. 14 in passing yards, No. 9 in rushing, and No. 4 in points per game.