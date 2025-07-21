Cowboys Place Four On Injured Lists Including CB Trevon Diggs & LB DeMarvion Overshown

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are placing CB Trevon Diggs, LB DeMarvion Overshown and CB Josh Butler on the PUP list as they rehab knee injuries.

Archer adds Dallas is placing third-round CB Shavon Revel on the non-football injury list.

Overshown, 24, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He’s tallied 84 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and three passes defended.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended in 11 starts.