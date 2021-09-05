Cowboys Place G Zack Martin On COVID-19 List, Knocking Him Out For Week 1

Per Jon Machota, the Cowboys have placed G Zack Martin on the COVID-19 list after a positive test.

Because he tested positive, the protocols will prevent Martin from playing in Thursday night’s season opener against the Buccaneers.

Cowboys OL Connor McGovern will replace Martin in the starting lineup, per Machota.

Michael Gehlken adds the team placed OL Brandon Knight on the COVID-19 list as a close contact while activating starting LG Connor Williams from the list.

Martin, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Martin appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys, making 10 starts for them at various positions.