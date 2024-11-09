Cowboys Placing QB Dak Prescott On IR

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys will be placing QB Dak Prescott on injured reserve, according to EVP Stephen Jones.

“I think it’s probably no way he can be back in the four-week timeframe, so we’ll put him over there and we’ll have that roster spot to use in terms of the next four weeks and go from there,” Jones said of Prescott. “Obviously a tough, tough situation, losing him for that period time, but we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of Dak and right now I don’t think anyone knows whether it’ll be four weeks, six weeks or the season. We’ll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us.”

Archer notes that Prescott is looking at 6-8 weeks of recovery because of the partial avulsion of his hamstring he suffered and if he has surgery he would miss the rest of the regular season.

While he’s out, the Cowboys will likely turn to backup QB Cooper Rush and possibly No. 3 QB Trey Lance.

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus. It’s a massive figure and reflective of the kind of leverage Prescott had in negotiations with the Cowboys.

In 2024, Prescott has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Prescott as it becomes available.