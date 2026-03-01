Cowboys Potential Landing Spot For Eagles LB Nakobe Dean

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that they’re planning to spend up on the defensive side of the ball in free agency this offseason, as more depth is greatly needed.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirms that Dallas is focused on bolstering their defense under new coordinator Christian Parker.

Fowler specifically mentions Eagles free agent LB Nakobe Dean as a name to watch to be the Cowboys’ “green-dot player” in the middle of the defense.

Beyond that, Fowler expects the Cowboys to monitor the pass rusher market in the coming weeks.

Dean, 25, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021. The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dean played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 that included a signing bonus of $952,286. He’s now in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Dean appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 55 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.

