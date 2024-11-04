Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Out Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury that is worse than the team initially feared.

Adam Schefter adds that Prescott is currently seeking a second opinion and looking at his treatment options.

He was ruled out quickly on Sunday after he suffered the injury and said after the game that it would take a lot for him to miss Week 10, however, it now appears that QB Cooper Rush will be the starter next week.

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025, but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus. It’s a massive figure and reflective of the kind of leverage Prescott had in negotiations with the Cowboys.

In 2024, Prescott has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Prescott as it becomes available.