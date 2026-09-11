Cowboys RB Malik Davis Carted Off Practice Friday

According to Clarence Hill Jr., Cowboys RB Malik Davis was carted off from practice on Friday with an apparent injury.

Hill notes that Dallas is looking into the severity, but it doesn’t bode well for his Week 1 availability.

Calvin Watkins reports that Davis suffered a hip injury in Friday’s practice.

Davis, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Davis has been on and off the Cowboys’ roster and practice squad for the past few years. Dallas brought him back on a futures contract this past January, only to waive him following the draft.

He bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad last season.

In 2025, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 rushing attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 16 yards.