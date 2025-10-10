Cowboys RB Miles Sanders Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Calvin Watkins reports that RB Miles Sanders suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones confirmed Sanders is out for the rest of the season.

Dallas will subsequently place Sanders on injured reserve shortly.

Sanders, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers. He was due base salaries of $5.5 million and $4.3 million in the final two years of the deal.

The Panthers released Sanders last offseason, and he caught on with the Cowboys in March.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 20 rushing attempts for 117 yards (5.9 YPC) and a touchdown, to go along with eight receptions for 30 yards (3.8 YPC).