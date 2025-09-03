Cowboys Re-Signing FB Hunter Luepke To Two-Year, $7.5M Extension

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cowboys are re-signing FB Hunter Luepke to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

Luepke, 25, went undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2023 before catching on with the Cowboys.

He made the team’s initial 53-man roster coming out of training camp as a rookie and has been with Dallas ever since.

In 2024, Luepke appeared in 16 games and made four starts, recording 12 carries for 38 yards to go along with 12 catches for 111 yards.

We will have more on Luepke’s extension as it becomes available.