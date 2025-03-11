Cowboys Re-Signing P Bryan Anger To Two-Year Deal

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are re-signing P Bryan Anger to a two-year contract.

Anger, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2012 out of California. He played out his rookie contract and later signed a five-year extension worth $17 million with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers released Anger in 2019 and he later signed on with the Texans. Houston cut him loose coming out of the preseason but re-signed him a couple of weeks later and then gave him a three-year contract extension at the end of the season.

He was entering the final year of his deal set to make $2.5 million in 2021 when the Texans released him and he later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. Dallas re-signed him to a three-year deal in 2022.

In 2024, Anger appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and totaled 3,005 yards on 62 attempts (48.5 YPA), which included 24 downed inside the 20 yard line.