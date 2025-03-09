Cowboys Re-Signing S Markquese Bell

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are re-signing S Markquese Bell to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million.
Bell, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Florida A&M back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Cowboys and managed to make the 53-man roster.
Bell has been on the team’s active roster ever since and was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.
In 2024, Bell appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded six tackles.
