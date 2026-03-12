Cowboys Release QB Will Grier

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have released QB Will Grier.

The Cowboys also officially announced the signings of S Jalen Thompson, S P.J. Locke and QB Sam Howell.

Grier, 30, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster. Dallas waived Grier coming out of the preseason in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad before promoting him to the active roster later in the year.

Dallas released Grier as a part of final roster cuts in 2023. From there, he caught on with the Bengals’ practice squad before joining the Patriots. The Chargers then claimed Grier off of New England’s practice squad but he never appeared in a game for the team.

The Eagles signed Grier to a one-year deal and he eventually joined the Cowboys’ practice squad, where he stayed for through 2025 before signing a futures deal with Dallas in 2025.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.