Cowboys Released 15 Players

The Cowboys announced 15 cuts on Monday as they attempt to get closer to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The following is a full list of players being released by the team:

Wilson, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season. He later signed on with the Jaguars in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers.

Carolina cut Wilson after just one season, however. He had a stint with the Cowboys on the practice squad in 2023.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for Carolina. He had 37 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

We will have more Cowboys roster moves as they become available.