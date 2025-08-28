Cowboys Reportedly Told Micah Parson ‘Play On The Fifth-Year Option Or Leave’

The Packers pulled off a stunning blockbuster trade on Thursday, agreeing to send two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark to the Cowboys for star DE Micah Parsons.

The situation between Dallas and Parsons had clearly deteriorated over the last few months and ultimately culminated in a trade request.

Jane Slater was able to speak with Parsons about what transpired with the Cowboys.

Parsons told Slater that he and his representatives went to the Cowboys about an extension “with empathy” when the trade interest leaked this week.

According to Parsons, the Cowboys told him “play on the [fifth]-year [option] or leave,” per Slater.

Ian Rapoport confirms that the Cowboys had a chance to stop this from resulting in a trade out of Dallas, but they ultimately declined.

The Packers are signing Parson to a four-year, $188 million contract that includes $136 million guaranteed as part of the deal. Green Bay will pay Parsons $120 million fully guaranteed and $62 million in the first year of the deal.

This contract pays Parson a staggering $47 million per year, which makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.