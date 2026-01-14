Cowboys Request Interview With Eagles DB Coach Christian Parker For DC Vacancy

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys have requested permission to interview Eagles DB coach and defensive pass game coordinator Christian Parker for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Parker’s viewed favorably as an ascending coach and has had some other DC interviews the past couple of years.

Here’s where Dallas’ DC search stands so far:

Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Requested) Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Requested) Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton (Scheduled) Ravens DC Zach Orr (Requested) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled) Eagles DB coach Christian Parker (Requested) Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich (Blocked)

Parker, 34, began his coaching career as Virginia State’s defensive backs coach from 2013-2014 and held the same role at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He was also Notre Dame and Texas A&M’s defensive analyst in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2019-2020 and was hired as the Broncos defensive backs coach in 2021. He joined the Eagles in the same role in 2024.