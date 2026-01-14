Cowboys Request Interview With Giants Interim DC Charlie Bullen

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys have requested to interview Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s where Dallas’ search stands so far:

Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Requested) Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Requested) Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton (Scheduled) Ravens DC Zach Orr (Requested) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled) Eagles DB coach Christian Parker (Requested) Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen (Requested) Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich (Blocked)

Bullen, 41, began his career as an assistant at Iowa in 2007 before joining the Dolphins in the same role in 2012.

In 2019, Bullen moved on to the Cardinals and was promoted to OLB coach the following year.

He had a brief stop at Illinois in 2023 before being hired by the Giants as their OLB coach in 2024. Bullen was promoted to interim DC of the Giants in November when the team opted to fire Shane Bowen.